1168 Sunderland Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 3:42 AM
1168 Sunderland Lane
1168 Sunderland Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1168 Sunderland Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1168 Sunderland Lane have any available units?
1168 Sunderland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1168 Sunderland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Sunderland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Sunderland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1168 Sunderland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1168 Sunderland Lane offer parking?
No, 1168 Sunderland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1168 Sunderland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 Sunderland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Sunderland Lane have a pool?
No, 1168 Sunderland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Sunderland Lane have accessible units?
No, 1168 Sunderland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Sunderland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 Sunderland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1168 Sunderland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1168 Sunderland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
