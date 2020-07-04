Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11653 Netleaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11653 Netleaf Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:51 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11653 Netleaf Lane
11653 Netleaf Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11653 Netleaf Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL, NICE AND CLEAN 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 LIVING, 2 DINING OPEN SPACE AND LOOK THROUGH BAY WINDOW. GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND A NICE ISLAND. ALL BEDROOM ARE GOOD SIZE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11653 Netleaf Lane have any available units?
11653 Netleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11653 Netleaf Lane have?
Some of 11653 Netleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11653 Netleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11653 Netleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11653 Netleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11653 Netleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 11653 Netleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11653 Netleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 11653 Netleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11653 Netleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11653 Netleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 11653 Netleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11653 Netleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 11653 Netleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11653 Netleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11653 Netleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
