All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1165 Twin Brooks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1165 Twin Brooks Lane
Last updated January 8 2020 at 4:38 AM

1165 Twin Brooks Lane

1165 Twin Brooks Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1165 Twin Brooks Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME! Be the first to live here. New completed construction. Well sought after 1 story home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Kitchen includes new appliances: refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Brand new washer and dryer included. Kitchen has a beautiful breakfast dining area. Very close to elementary school, Lizzie Curtis. Great location to live, close to Alliance shopping center, Costco, Target, hospitals, and shopping malls (Tanger Outlet). Enjoy the beautiful community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Twin Brooks Lane have any available units?
1165 Twin Brooks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 Twin Brooks Lane have?
Some of 1165 Twin Brooks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Twin Brooks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Twin Brooks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Twin Brooks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Twin Brooks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1165 Twin Brooks Lane offer parking?
No, 1165 Twin Brooks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Twin Brooks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Twin Brooks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Twin Brooks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1165 Twin Brooks Lane has a pool.
Does 1165 Twin Brooks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1165 Twin Brooks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Twin Brooks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Twin Brooks Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University