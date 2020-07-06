1165 Twin Brooks Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool new construction

BRAND NEW HOME! Be the first to live here. New completed construction. Well sought after 1 story home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Kitchen includes new appliances: refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Brand new washer and dryer included. Kitchen has a beautiful breakfast dining area. Very close to elementary school, Lizzie Curtis. Great location to live, close to Alliance shopping center, Costco, Target, hospitals, and shopping malls (Tanger Outlet). Enjoy the beautiful community pool and playground.