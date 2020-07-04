11624 Kenny Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

KELLER ISD. 3 Bedrooms PLUS A STUDY! Fireplace. Open Concept. Split Bedrooms. Study in the Front. New Wood laminate Flooring in Living. All wet areas tiled. Kitchen with Island & tons of Countertops, Gas Range-Convection Oven, 2 Pantries! Desk area open to Living. Spacious Dining Area, Master Suite with Double Separate Vanities, Garden Tub, Sep Shower & Walk-In Closet, Large Back Yard with Covered Patio. Sprinkler System. HOA with Amenities Included: Swimming Pools Splash park, Playgrounds, Hike & Bike Trls. Private Lakes, Tennis, Athletic Fields! Mins to I-35W, 377 & 287