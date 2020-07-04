All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

11624 Kenny Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
KELLER ISD. 3 Bedrooms PLUS A STUDY! Fireplace. Open Concept. Split Bedrooms. Study in the Front. New Wood laminate Flooring in Living. All wet areas tiled. Kitchen with Island & tons of Countertops, Gas Range-Convection Oven, 2 Pantries! Desk area open to Living. Spacious Dining Area, Master Suite with Double Separate Vanities, Garden Tub, Sep Shower & Walk-In Closet, Large Back Yard with Covered Patio. Sprinkler System. HOA with Amenities Included: Swimming Pools Splash park, Playgrounds, Hike & Bike Trls. Private Lakes, Tennis, Athletic Fields! Mins to I-35W, 377 & 287

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11624 Kenny Drive have any available units?
11624 Kenny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11624 Kenny Drive have?
Some of 11624 Kenny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11624 Kenny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11624 Kenny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11624 Kenny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11624 Kenny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11624 Kenny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11624 Kenny Drive offers parking.
Does 11624 Kenny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11624 Kenny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11624 Kenny Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11624 Kenny Drive has a pool.
Does 11624 Kenny Drive have accessible units?
No, 11624 Kenny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11624 Kenny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11624 Kenny Drive has units with dishwashers.

