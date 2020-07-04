All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:39 AM

11621 Turkey Creek Drive

11621 Turkey Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11621 Turkey Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Single story home.. Split bedroom arrangement..perfect floorplan..Private backyard with large covered patio-faces east-enjoyable backyard..Quiet Cul De Sac dead end street-low traffic street!!!..Keller schools..schools are within walking distance..Pond views & trails..StormDoors front & Back..Trees!..Landscaped..Sprinkler System..Security System...Gas Logs in Fireplace..Large Utility Rm w-PantrySpace!Lots of Kitchen Cabinets-Eat up Bar! Wired for Surround Sound.. STUDY can be gameroom or Formal Dining...6 community pools, trails, ponds, playgrounds..CLEAN-Hurry:)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11621 Turkey Creek Drive have any available units?
11621 Turkey Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11621 Turkey Creek Drive have?
Some of 11621 Turkey Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11621 Turkey Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11621 Turkey Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 Turkey Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11621 Turkey Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11621 Turkey Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11621 Turkey Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11621 Turkey Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11621 Turkey Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 Turkey Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11621 Turkey Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11621 Turkey Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11621 Turkey Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 Turkey Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11621 Turkey Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

