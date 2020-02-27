All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:34 PM

11616 Netleaf Lane

11616 Netleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11616 Netleaf Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Villages of Woodland Springs with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Master suite down with separate tub & shower, large secondary bedrooms with second living area upstairs. Huge back yard in cul-de-sac lot. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval - no pets over 40 lbs. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 Netleaf Lane have any available units?
11616 Netleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 11616 Netleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11616 Netleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 Netleaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11616 Netleaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11616 Netleaf Lane offer parking?
No, 11616 Netleaf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11616 Netleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 Netleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 Netleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 11616 Netleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11616 Netleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 11616 Netleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 Netleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11616 Netleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11616 Netleaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11616 Netleaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

