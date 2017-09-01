All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11613 Kenny Drive

11613 Kenny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11613 Kenny Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11613 Kenny Drive have any available units?
11613 Kenny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11613 Kenny Drive have?
Some of 11613 Kenny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11613 Kenny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11613 Kenny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11613 Kenny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11613 Kenny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11613 Kenny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11613 Kenny Drive offers parking.
Does 11613 Kenny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11613 Kenny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11613 Kenny Drive have a pool?
No, 11613 Kenny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11613 Kenny Drive have accessible units?
No, 11613 Kenny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11613 Kenny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11613 Kenny Drive has units with dishwashers.

