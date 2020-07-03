Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11604 Emory Trail
11604 Emory Trail
11604 Emory Trail
·
Location
11604 Emory Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cozy nice one story 4 bedroom home, several community pools, fishing ponds, Keller ISD, great neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11604 Emory Trail have any available units?
11604 Emory Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11604 Emory Trail have?
Some of 11604 Emory Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11604 Emory Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11604 Emory Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11604 Emory Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11604 Emory Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 11604 Emory Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11604 Emory Trail offers parking.
Does 11604 Emory Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11604 Emory Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11604 Emory Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11604 Emory Trail has a pool.
Does 11604 Emory Trail have accessible units?
No, 11604 Emory Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11604 Emory Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11604 Emory Trail has units with dishwashers.
