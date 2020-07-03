Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11537 Petunia Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:09 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11537 Petunia Drive
11537 Petunia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
11537 Petunia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Nicely maintained home on oversized lot. Keller ISD schools and shopping all nearby. Granite in Kitchen. Community has 6 pools, multiple play areas and clubhouse available for rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have any available units?
11537 Petunia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11537 Petunia Drive have?
Some of 11537 Petunia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11537 Petunia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11537 Petunia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11537 Petunia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11537 Petunia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11537 Petunia Drive offers parking.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11537 Petunia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11537 Petunia Drive has a pool.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11537 Petunia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11537 Petunia Drive has units with dishwashers.
