All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11537 Petunia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11537 Petunia Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:09 PM

11537 Petunia Drive

11537 Petunia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11537 Petunia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Nicely maintained home on oversized lot. Keller ISD schools and shopping all nearby. Granite in Kitchen. Community has 6 pools, multiple play areas and clubhouse available for rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11537 Petunia Drive have any available units?
11537 Petunia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11537 Petunia Drive have?
Some of 11537 Petunia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11537 Petunia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11537 Petunia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11537 Petunia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11537 Petunia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11537 Petunia Drive offers parking.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11537 Petunia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11537 Petunia Drive has a pool.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11537 Petunia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11537 Petunia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11537 Petunia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University