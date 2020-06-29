11536 Blue Jack Trail

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Villages of Woodland Springs with 2 dining and 2 living areas plus space for small office/sitting area upstairs. Master suite is down, 3 spare bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Owner may consider 1 dog up to 40 pounds on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1725.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.