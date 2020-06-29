All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:39 PM

11536 Blue Jack Trail

11536 Blue Jack Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11536 Blue Jack Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Villages of Woodland Springs with 2 dining and 2 living areas plus space for small office/sitting area upstairs. Master suite is down, 3 spare bedrooms and full bath on second floor. Owner may consider 1 dog up to 40 pounds on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1725.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11536 Blue Jack Trail have any available units?
11536 Blue Jack Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 11536 Blue Jack Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11536 Blue Jack Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11536 Blue Jack Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11536 Blue Jack Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11536 Blue Jack Trail offer parking?
No, 11536 Blue Jack Trail does not offer parking.
Does 11536 Blue Jack Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11536 Blue Jack Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11536 Blue Jack Trail have a pool?
No, 11536 Blue Jack Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11536 Blue Jack Trail have accessible units?
No, 11536 Blue Jack Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11536 Blue Jack Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 11536 Blue Jack Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11536 Blue Jack Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 11536 Blue Jack Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

