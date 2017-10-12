All apartments in Fort Worth
1153 Terrace View Dr

Location

1153 Terrace View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 car garage and covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1153 Terrace View Dr have any available units?
1153 Terrace View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 Terrace View Dr have?
Some of 1153 Terrace View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 Terrace View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Terrace View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Terrace View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1153 Terrace View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1153 Terrace View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Terrace View Dr offers parking.
Does 1153 Terrace View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Terrace View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Terrace View Dr have a pool?
No, 1153 Terrace View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Terrace View Dr have accessible units?
No, 1153 Terrace View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Terrace View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Terrace View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

