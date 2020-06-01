All apartments in Fort Worth
11520 Petunia Drive

11520 Petunia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11520 Petunia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable Villages of Woodland Springs 4 bedroom two baths. Recent improvements include interior and exterior paint, new tile and carpet, new stainless steel appliances, and new hot water heater. Vacant and easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11520 Petunia Drive have any available units?
11520 Petunia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11520 Petunia Drive have?
Some of 11520 Petunia Drive's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11520 Petunia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11520 Petunia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11520 Petunia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11520 Petunia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11520 Petunia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11520 Petunia Drive offers parking.
Does 11520 Petunia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11520 Petunia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11520 Petunia Drive have a pool?
No, 11520 Petunia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11520 Petunia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11520 Petunia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11520 Petunia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11520 Petunia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

