11513 Aspen Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is half-off of the first month’s rent if moved in by November 15th so apply today!



You will love getting to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a beautifully landscaped lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and a privacy fence around a large lawn! The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile throughout, lots of natural lighting, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and lots of cabinetry for your culinary needs. Additionally, the master bath is complete with a large tub, a separate shower, a dual vanity sink, and access to the large walk-in closet.