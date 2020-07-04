All apartments in Fort Worth
11513 Aspen Creek Drive
11513 Aspen Creek Drive

11513 Aspen Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11513 Aspen Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is half-off of the first month’s rent if moved in by November 15th so apply today!

You will love getting to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a beautifully landscaped lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and a privacy fence around a large lawn! The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile throughout, lots of natural lighting, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and lots of cabinetry for your culinary needs. Additionally, the master bath is complete with a large tub, a separate shower, a dual vanity sink, and access to the large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11513 Aspen Creek Drive have any available units?
11513 Aspen Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11513 Aspen Creek Drive have?
Some of 11513 Aspen Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11513 Aspen Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11513 Aspen Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11513 Aspen Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11513 Aspen Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11513 Aspen Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11513 Aspen Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11513 Aspen Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11513 Aspen Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11513 Aspen Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 11513 Aspen Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11513 Aspen Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11513 Aspen Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11513 Aspen Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11513 Aspen Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

