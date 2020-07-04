11420 Petunia Drive

Amenities

24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

Description-Looking for a spacious home in The Woodlands? Neighborhood includes, parks, trails and a community pool. This property has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept living downstairs makes this a perfect home for entertaining. Bright open kitchen includes ample cabinets and a breakfast bar. Upstairs loft includes a built-in desk area. This gem won't last long. Pet friendly property! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.