Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:26 PM

11420 Petunia Drive

11420 Petunia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11420 Petunia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
Description-Looking for a spacious home in The Woodlands? Neighborhood includes, parks, trails and a community pool. This property has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept living downstairs makes this a perfect home for entertaining. Bright open kitchen includes ample cabinets and a breakfast bar. Upstairs loft includes a built-in desk area. This gem won't last long. Pet friendly property! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 Petunia Drive have any available units?
11420 Petunia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 11420 Petunia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11420 Petunia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 Petunia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11420 Petunia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11420 Petunia Drive offer parking?
No, 11420 Petunia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11420 Petunia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11420 Petunia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 Petunia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11420 Petunia Drive has a pool.
Does 11420 Petunia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11420 Petunia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 Petunia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11420 Petunia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11420 Petunia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11420 Petunia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

