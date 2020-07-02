11404 Petunia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! The property received fresh interior and exterior paint, all flooring throughout was replaced, updated stainless steel appliance package, and much more just a year ago so it is in excellent condition. The home has four bedrooms (all upstairs), study with fireplace, formal dining, family room, and breakfast nook. This truly is a must see and the pictures do not do it justice. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $2,295 (base rent) + $41 (annual HOA fee is $490; divided by 12 = $41) = $2,336 total monthly payment.