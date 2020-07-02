All apartments in Fort Worth
11404 Petunia Drive

Location

11404 Petunia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! The property received fresh interior and exterior paint, all flooring throughout was replaced, updated stainless steel appliance package, and much more just a year ago so it is in excellent condition. The home has four bedrooms (all upstairs), study with fireplace, formal dining, family room, and breakfast nook. This truly is a must see and the pictures do not do it justice. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $2,295 (base rent) + $41 (annual HOA fee is $490; divided by 12 = $41) = $2,336 total monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 Petunia Drive have any available units?
11404 Petunia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11404 Petunia Drive have?
Some of 11404 Petunia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 Petunia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Petunia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 Petunia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11404 Petunia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11404 Petunia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11404 Petunia Drive offers parking.
Does 11404 Petunia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 Petunia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 Petunia Drive have a pool?
No, 11404 Petunia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11404 Petunia Drive have accessible units?
No, 11404 Petunia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 Petunia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11404 Petunia Drive has units with dishwashers.

