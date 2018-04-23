Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1140 Kachina Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1140 Kachina Lane
Last updated September 19 2019 at 2:33 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1140 Kachina Lane
1140 Kachina Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1140 Kachina Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom with wood laminate throughout. No carpet. Ready today Will accept a short term lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1140 Kachina Lane have any available units?
1140 Kachina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1140 Kachina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Kachina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Kachina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Kachina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1140 Kachina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Kachina Lane offers parking.
Does 1140 Kachina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Kachina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Kachina Lane have a pool?
No, 1140 Kachina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Kachina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1140 Kachina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Kachina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 Kachina Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Kachina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Kachina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University