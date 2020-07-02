Rent Calculator
1136 Blackburn Drive
1136 Blackburn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1136 Blackburn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Harmony Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
NICE AND CLEAN PROPERTY WITH LAMINATED FLOORING, PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE...MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1136 Blackburn Drive have any available units?
1136 Blackburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1136 Blackburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Blackburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Blackburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Blackburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1136 Blackburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1136 Blackburn Drive offers parking.
Does 1136 Blackburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 Blackburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Blackburn Drive have a pool?
No, 1136 Blackburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Blackburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1136 Blackburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Blackburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Blackburn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 Blackburn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 Blackburn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
