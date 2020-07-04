All apartments in Fort Worth
1125 Prairie Heights
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:50 AM

1125 Prairie Heights

1125 Prairie Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Prairie Heights Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1125 Prairie Heights Available 07/01/19 - This home features over-sized bedrooms and walk in closets in each room, tons of storage and closet space, and a great open floor plan. The kitchen comes with ss fridge.

(RLNE4885006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Prairie Heights have any available units?
1125 Prairie Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Prairie Heights have?
Some of 1125 Prairie Heights's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Prairie Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Prairie Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Prairie Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Prairie Heights is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Prairie Heights offer parking?
No, 1125 Prairie Heights does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Prairie Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Prairie Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Prairie Heights have a pool?
Yes, 1125 Prairie Heights has a pool.
Does 1125 Prairie Heights have accessible units?
No, 1125 Prairie Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Prairie Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Prairie Heights does not have units with dishwashers.

