Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1121 E Arlington Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:52 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1121 E Arlington Avenue
1121 East Arlington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1121 East Arlington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hillside
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted, nice clean one bedroom minutes away from downtown FT Worth. Nice size backyard, walking distance to elementary school, well established neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 E Arlington Avenue have any available units?
1121 E Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1121 E Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 E Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 E Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 E Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1121 E Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1121 E Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1121 E Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 E Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 E Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 E Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 E Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 E Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 E Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 E Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 E Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 E Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
