Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 112 Prospector Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
112 Prospector Court
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:30 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 Prospector Court
112 Prospector Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
112 Prospector Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice home with fireplace, large fenced back yard, open concept. Covered back patio. New paint and carpet. New AC system. Storage shed in back yard. Cul-de-sac. Close to shopping and downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Prospector Court have any available units?
112 Prospector Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 112 Prospector Court have?
Some of 112 Prospector Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 Prospector Court currently offering any rent specials?
112 Prospector Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Prospector Court pet-friendly?
No, 112 Prospector Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 112 Prospector Court offer parking?
No, 112 Prospector Court does not offer parking.
Does 112 Prospector Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Prospector Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Prospector Court have a pool?
No, 112 Prospector Court does not have a pool.
Does 112 Prospector Court have accessible units?
No, 112 Prospector Court does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Prospector Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Prospector Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University