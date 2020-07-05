1116 Victory Bells Dr

Amenities

walk in closets pool air conditioning tennis court fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

Haslet Texas Homes For Rent "Northwest ISD" - 5/3/2 home in Sendera Ranch-NWISD! Open kitchen and living room area with wood burning fireplace. Formal Living & dining. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower and secondary bedroom and another full bath downstair. Upstairs 3 bedrooms one full bath with a large games/media room. Sendera Ranch offers miles of trails, community pools and tennis court.



www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



(RLNE4867060)