11061 Erinmoor Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

LIKE NEW in NISD! Adorable 3 bd, 2 bth in ideal neighborhood! Easy access to hwy for commute, & close to upscale Alliance shopping and dining! Community amenities include greenbelt, community pool, walking-jogging trails, a park, & 2 playgrounds! Popular split floor plan with large kitchen, dining area, & living room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, & huge walk-in closet. Backyard offers minimal upkeep landscaping & covered patio....great space for entertaining!