All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1104 Marlborough Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1104 Marlborough Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:04 AM

1104 Marlborough Drive

1104 Marlborough Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1104 Marlborough Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,554 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5665992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Marlborough Drive have any available units?
1104 Marlborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1104 Marlborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Marlborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Marlborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Marlborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1104 Marlborough Drive offer parking?
No, 1104 Marlborough Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Marlborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Marlborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Marlborough Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Marlborough Drive has a pool.
Does 1104 Marlborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Marlborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Marlborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Marlborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Marlborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Marlborough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University