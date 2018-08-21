Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11023 Fumar Ln
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11023 Fumar Ln
11023 Fumar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11023 Fumar Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lexington Place
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Mobile Home in Gated Community - Property Id: 244601
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244601
Property Id 244601
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5714195)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11023 Fumar Ln have any available units?
11023 Fumar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11023 Fumar Ln have?
Some of 11023 Fumar Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11023 Fumar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11023 Fumar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11023 Fumar Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11023 Fumar Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 11023 Fumar Ln offer parking?
No, 11023 Fumar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11023 Fumar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11023 Fumar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11023 Fumar Ln have a pool?
No, 11023 Fumar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11023 Fumar Ln have accessible units?
No, 11023 Fumar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11023 Fumar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11023 Fumar Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
