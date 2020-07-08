All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1101 Castle Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1101 Castle Springs Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:22 PM

1101 Castle Springs Road

1101 Castle Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1101 Castle Springs Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-2 N the Trails of Willow CreeK, The kitchen has beautiful custom made cabinets, ceramic tile in wet areas, nice back yard, landscaped with sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Castle Springs Road have any available units?
1101 Castle Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Castle Springs Road have?
Some of 1101 Castle Springs Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Castle Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Castle Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Castle Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Castle Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1101 Castle Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Castle Springs Road offers parking.
Does 1101 Castle Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Castle Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Castle Springs Road have a pool?
No, 1101 Castle Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Castle Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1101 Castle Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Castle Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Castle Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University