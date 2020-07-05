10921 Irish Glen Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 1 story home with stone & brick elevation nestled on a premium corner lot. Sprawling covered front porch. Upscale oversize tile in foyer that spills into kitchen and dining areas. Executive study tucked off of foyer behind attractive French doors. Generous size island kitchen with granite counters, sleek black appliances, walk-in pantry, abundance of cabinets and breakfast bar open to living and dining. Living anchored by cast stone fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with extra deep garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Nice size covered patio overlooks yard. 2-car garage with epoxy coated floors. Convenient access to shopping, dining and award winning Northwest ISD schools.