Fort Worth, TX
10921 Irish Glen Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10921 Irish Glen Trail

10921 Irish Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

10921 Irish Glen Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 1 story home with stone & brick elevation nestled on a premium corner lot. Sprawling covered front porch. Upscale oversize tile in foyer that spills into kitchen and dining areas. Executive study tucked off of foyer behind attractive French doors. Generous size island kitchen with granite counters, sleek black appliances, walk-in pantry, abundance of cabinets and breakfast bar open to living and dining. Living anchored by cast stone fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master with extra deep garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Nice size covered patio overlooks yard. 2-car garage with epoxy coated floors. Convenient access to shopping, dining and award winning Northwest ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10921 Irish Glen Trail have any available units?
10921 Irish Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10921 Irish Glen Trail have?
Some of 10921 Irish Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10921 Irish Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10921 Irish Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 Irish Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10921 Irish Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10921 Irish Glen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10921 Irish Glen Trail offers parking.
Does 10921 Irish Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10921 Irish Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 Irish Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 10921 Irish Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10921 Irish Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 10921 Irish Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 Irish Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10921 Irish Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.

