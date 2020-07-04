All apartments in Fort Worth
10916 Deauville Circle S
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 AM

10916 Deauville Circle S

10916 Deauville Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

10916 Deauville Circle South, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious corner lot home in Chapel Creek Ranch. Light and bright, newly purchased and now available for lease. Welcoming Living, Dining with vaulted ceilings off entry. Large eat-in kitchen open to family room with WBFP and access to back yard and open patio. Nice sized center island open to family room as well as lots of storage and counter space. Split bedrooms. Large master with walk-in closet and on suite master bath with two sinks, tub and separate shower. Utility room off garage has room for large size washer and dryer as well as hanging drip dry area above appliances. Two car garage with opener. Hard surface flooring in living areas. All meas. approx. Owner has final approval of all apps and pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 Deauville Circle S have any available units?
10916 Deauville Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10916 Deauville Circle S have?
Some of 10916 Deauville Circle S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 Deauville Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Deauville Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Deauville Circle S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 Deauville Circle S is pet friendly.
Does 10916 Deauville Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Deauville Circle S offers parking.
Does 10916 Deauville Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10916 Deauville Circle S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Deauville Circle S have a pool?
No, 10916 Deauville Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Deauville Circle S have accessible units?
No, 10916 Deauville Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Deauville Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10916 Deauville Circle S has units with dishwashers.

