10916 Deauville Circle S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious corner lot home in Chapel Creek Ranch. Light and bright, newly purchased and now available for lease. Welcoming Living, Dining with vaulted ceilings off entry. Large eat-in kitchen open to family room with WBFP and access to back yard and open patio. Nice sized center island open to family room as well as lots of storage and counter space. Split bedrooms. Large master with walk-in closet and on suite master bath with two sinks, tub and separate shower. Utility room off garage has room for large size washer and dryer as well as hanging drip dry area above appliances. Two car garage with opener. Hard surface flooring in living areas. All meas. approx. Owner has final approval of all apps and pets.