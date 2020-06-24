Rent Calculator
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:35 PM
1 of 15
10916 Briaroaks Drive
10916 Briaroaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10916 Briaroaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10916 Briaroaks Drive have any available units?
10916 Briaroaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10916 Briaroaks Drive have?
Some of 10916 Briaroaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10916 Briaroaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10916 Briaroaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 Briaroaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10916 Briaroaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10916 Briaroaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10916 Briaroaks Drive offers parking.
Does 10916 Briaroaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 Briaroaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 Briaroaks Drive have a pool?
No, 10916 Briaroaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10916 Briaroaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10916 Briaroaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 Briaroaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10916 Briaroaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
