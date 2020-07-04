10908 Deauville Cir S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Updated House - Great house that has been updated with new vinyl wood flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen has a new stove and microwave and features an eat in area in front of bay window. The family room is large with a wood burning fireplace and is adjacent to a formal dining area. The master bedroom is large and the master bathroom has double sinks, huge tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. The blinds, ceiling fans and light fixtures are new throughout the house. Large patio in the back with mature trees.



(RLNE4933931)