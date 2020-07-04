Rent Calculator
10905 Fandor Street
10905 Fandor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10905 Fandor Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek Ranch
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New granite counter tops and sinks in kitchen and bath and freshly painted and updated. Will make a great home for your family. Has large yard with and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10905 Fandor Street have any available units?
10905 Fandor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10905 Fandor Street have?
Some of 10905 Fandor Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 10905 Fandor Street currently offering any rent specials?
10905 Fandor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 Fandor Street pet-friendly?
No, 10905 Fandor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10905 Fandor Street offer parking?
Yes, 10905 Fandor Street offers parking.
Does 10905 Fandor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 Fandor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 Fandor Street have a pool?
No, 10905 Fandor Street does not have a pool.
Does 10905 Fandor Street have accessible units?
No, 10905 Fandor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 Fandor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10905 Fandor Street has units with dishwashers.
