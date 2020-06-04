All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 18 2019

10801 Briaroaks Drive

10801 Briaroaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10801 Briaroaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,796 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5197070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Briaroaks Drive have any available units?
10801 Briaroaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 Briaroaks Drive have?
Some of 10801 Briaroaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Briaroaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Briaroaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Briaroaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10801 Briaroaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10801 Briaroaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10801 Briaroaks Drive offers parking.
Does 10801 Briaroaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 Briaroaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Briaroaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10801 Briaroaks Drive has a pool.
Does 10801 Briaroaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10801 Briaroaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Briaroaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 Briaroaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

