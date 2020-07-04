All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10729 Lipan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10729 Lipan
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:23 AM

10729 Lipan

10729 Lipan Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10729 Lipan Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful property. wood floors throughout, high ceilings and granite counters. Separate formal dining room could be 2nd living or office. Quiet Cul-de-Sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10729 Lipan have any available units?
10729 Lipan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10729 Lipan have?
Some of 10729 Lipan's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10729 Lipan currently offering any rent specials?
10729 Lipan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10729 Lipan pet-friendly?
No, 10729 Lipan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10729 Lipan offer parking?
No, 10729 Lipan does not offer parking.
Does 10729 Lipan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10729 Lipan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10729 Lipan have a pool?
No, 10729 Lipan does not have a pool.
Does 10729 Lipan have accessible units?
No, 10729 Lipan does not have accessible units.
Does 10729 Lipan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10729 Lipan has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University