Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10720 Astor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10720 Astor Drive

10720 Astor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10720 Astor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 3 bedroom duplex townhome features all bedroom upstairs, fenced in back yard area, extra closet and storage space, large walk in closet, and master bathroom.
To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
www.frontlineproperty.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Astor Drive have any available units?
10720 Astor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10720 Astor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Astor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Astor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10720 Astor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10720 Astor Drive offer parking?
No, 10720 Astor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10720 Astor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Astor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Astor Drive have a pool?
No, 10720 Astor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10720 Astor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10720 Astor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Astor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 Astor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 Astor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10720 Astor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

