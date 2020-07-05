1069 Breeders Cup Drive

Amenities

Magnificent 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2792 sq. ft., 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Breakfast/dining area. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms and game room! Corner lot. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.