All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1069 Breeders Cup Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1069 Breeders Cup Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1069 Breeders Cup Drive

1069 Breeders Cup Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1069 Breeders Cup Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2792 sq. ft., 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy living room with fireplace. Breakfast/dining area. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms and game room! Corner lot. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Breeders Cup Drive have any available units?
1069 Breeders Cup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1069 Breeders Cup Drive have?
Some of 1069 Breeders Cup Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 Breeders Cup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Breeders Cup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Breeders Cup Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1069 Breeders Cup Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1069 Breeders Cup Drive offer parking?
No, 1069 Breeders Cup Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1069 Breeders Cup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1069 Breeders Cup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Breeders Cup Drive have a pool?
No, 1069 Breeders Cup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1069 Breeders Cup Drive have accessible units?
No, 1069 Breeders Cup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Breeders Cup Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1069 Breeders Cup Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University