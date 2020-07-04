All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10628 Shadywood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10628 Shadywood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10628 Shadywood Drive

10628 Shadywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10628 Shadywood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with a fireplace and an open concept floor plan. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 Shadywood Drive have any available units?
10628 Shadywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10628 Shadywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10628 Shadywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 Shadywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10628 Shadywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10628 Shadywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10628 Shadywood Drive offers parking.
Does 10628 Shadywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10628 Shadywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 Shadywood Drive have a pool?
No, 10628 Shadywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10628 Shadywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10628 Shadywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 Shadywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10628 Shadywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10628 Shadywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10628 Shadywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University