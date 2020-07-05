All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10628 Park City Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10628 Park City Trail
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:27 AM

10628 Park City Trail

10628 Park City Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10628 Park City Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Newer home located off I35W and Garden Acres, Open concept- adorable eat in kitchen. 3 bedrooms-Good sized, nice sized yard, covered patio in back for cooking out, 2 car garage. Wood burning fireplace in the living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 Park City Trail have any available units?
10628 Park City Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10628 Park City Trail have?
Some of 10628 Park City Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10628 Park City Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10628 Park City Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 Park City Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10628 Park City Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10628 Park City Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10628 Park City Trail offers parking.
Does 10628 Park City Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10628 Park City Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 Park City Trail have a pool?
No, 10628 Park City Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10628 Park City Trail have accessible units?
No, 10628 Park City Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 Park City Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10628 Park City Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University