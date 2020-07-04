Beautiful kept 3 bedroom home in desirable NORTHWEST ISD! Large living room with high ceiling and cozy fairplace. Kitchen open to living and dining area. Split bedrooms. Large covered patio great for entertaining. Close to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 10621 Ashmore Drive have?
Some of 10621 Ashmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
