Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

10621 Ashmore Drive

10621 Ashmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10621 Ashmore Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful kept 3 bedroom home in desirable NORTHWEST ISD! Large living room with high ceiling and cozy fairplace. Kitchen open to living and dining area. Split bedrooms. Large covered patio great for entertaining. Close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Ashmore Drive have any available units?
10621 Ashmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Ashmore Drive have?
Some of 10621 Ashmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Ashmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Ashmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Ashmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10621 Ashmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10621 Ashmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Ashmore Drive offers parking.
Does 10621 Ashmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Ashmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Ashmore Drive have a pool?
No, 10621 Ashmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10621 Ashmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 10621 Ashmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Ashmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10621 Ashmore Drive has units with dishwashers.

