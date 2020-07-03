Rent Calculator
10617 Oak Grove Road
10617 Oak Grove Road
10617 Oak Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10617 Oak Grove Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, two full bathroom home with large backyard, wet bar, covered patio. Vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace.*No pets* *Information herein is considered reliable but not guaranteed*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have any available units?
10617 Oak Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10617 Oak Grove Road have?
Some of 10617 Oak Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10617 Oak Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
10617 Oak Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 Oak Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 10617 Oak Grove Road offers parking.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have a pool?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10617 Oak Grove Road has units with dishwashers.
