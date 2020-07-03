All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10617 Oak Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10617 Oak Grove Road
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

10617 Oak Grove Road

10617 Oak Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10617 Oak Grove Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, two full bathroom home with large backyard, wet bar, covered patio. Vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace.*No pets* *Information herein is considered reliable but not guaranteed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have any available units?
10617 Oak Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10617 Oak Grove Road have?
Some of 10617 Oak Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10617 Oak Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
10617 Oak Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 Oak Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 10617 Oak Grove Road offers parking.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have a pool?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 10617 Oak Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 Oak Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10617 Oak Grove Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University