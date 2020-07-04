All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:19 PM

10612 Melrose Lane

10612 Melrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10612 Melrose Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Crawford farms jewel on quiet street close to walking trails and playscape. Beautiful landscapes front and back. You can move in and enjoy this great home in a well sought after neighborhood. Wood floors no carpet in living areas or bedrooms. Backyard oasis!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10612 Melrose Lane have any available units?
10612 Melrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10612 Melrose Lane have?
Some of 10612 Melrose Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10612 Melrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10612 Melrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 Melrose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10612 Melrose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10612 Melrose Lane offer parking?
No, 10612 Melrose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10612 Melrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 Melrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 Melrose Lane have a pool?
No, 10612 Melrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10612 Melrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 10612 Melrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 Melrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10612 Melrose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

