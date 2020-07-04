10612 Melrose Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Crawford farms jewel on quiet street close to walking trails and playscape. Beautiful landscapes front and back. You can move in and enjoy this great home in a well sought after neighborhood. Wood floors no carpet in living areas or bedrooms. Backyard oasis!



