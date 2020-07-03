All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:43 PM

10612 Astor Drive

10612 Astor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10612 Astor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages Of Crawford Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained 3/2.5/2 townhouse in Villages of Crawford Farms with detached 2 car garage and small privacy fenced back yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1300.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10612 Astor Drive have any available units?
10612 Astor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10612 Astor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10612 Astor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 Astor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10612 Astor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10612 Astor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10612 Astor Drive offers parking.
Does 10612 Astor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 Astor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 Astor Drive have a pool?
No, 10612 Astor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10612 Astor Drive have accessible units?
No, 10612 Astor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 Astor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10612 Astor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10612 Astor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10612 Astor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

