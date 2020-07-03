10612 Astor Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 3/2.5/2 townhouse in Villages of Crawford Farms with detached 2 car garage and small privacy fenced back yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1300.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.