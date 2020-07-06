Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10608 Foothill Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 10
10608 Foothill Drive
10608 Foothill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10608 Foothill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 beds and 2 baths house in excellent condition and with an open island kitchen and high ceiling entrance. Easy highway access and in NWISD. Tenant agent verify all information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10608 Foothill Drive have any available units?
10608 Foothill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10608 Foothill Drive have?
Some of 10608 Foothill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 10608 Foothill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10608 Foothill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 Foothill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10608 Foothill Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10608 Foothill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10608 Foothill Drive offers parking.
Does 10608 Foothill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 Foothill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 Foothill Drive have a pool?
No, 10608 Foothill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10608 Foothill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10608 Foothill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 Foothill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 Foothill Drive has units with dishwashers.
