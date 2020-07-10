All apartments in Fort Worth
10601 Bluestone Rd
10601 Bluestone Rd

10601 Bluestone Road · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Bluestone Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has an island granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Home has access to the HOA amenities and close proximity to the pool. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=OeRBQDHEmW&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Bluestone Rd have any available units?
10601 Bluestone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Bluestone Rd have?
Some of 10601 Bluestone Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Bluestone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Bluestone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Bluestone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10601 Bluestone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10601 Bluestone Rd offer parking?
No, 10601 Bluestone Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10601 Bluestone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 Bluestone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Bluestone Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10601 Bluestone Rd has a pool.
Does 10601 Bluestone Rd have accessible units?
No, 10601 Bluestone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Bluestone Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10601 Bluestone Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

