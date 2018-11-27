All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 1 2019

10528 Melrose Lane

10528 Melrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10528 Melrose Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crawford Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10528 Melrose Lane have any available units?
10528 Melrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10528 Melrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10528 Melrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 Melrose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10528 Melrose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10528 Melrose Lane offer parking?
No, 10528 Melrose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10528 Melrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 Melrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 Melrose Lane have a pool?
No, 10528 Melrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10528 Melrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 10528 Melrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 Melrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10528 Melrose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10528 Melrose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10528 Melrose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

