10512 Park City Trail
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:42 AM
1 of 21
10512 Park City Trail
10512 Park City Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
10512 Park City Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10512 Park City Trail have any available units?
10512 Park City Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 10512 Park City Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Park City Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Park City Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10512 Park City Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10512 Park City Trail offer parking?
No, 10512 Park City Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10512 Park City Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 Park City Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Park City Trail have a pool?
No, 10512 Park City Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10512 Park City Trail have accessible units?
No, 10512 Park City Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Park City Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 Park City Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 Park City Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 Park City Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
