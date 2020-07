Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 1 story home in Northwest ISD. 3 split bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fireplace in the living room is just waiting for your mantle decor! An oversized walk-in pantry and a large backyard are just a few of the attributes about this property! Convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Alliance Town Center and Presidio Village. With a 24-36 month lease, price reduces to $1375.