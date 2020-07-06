105 S Valera Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76134 Hallmark-Camelot
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 S Valera Ct have any available units?
105 S Valera Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 S Valera Ct have?
Some of 105 S Valera Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S Valera Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Valera Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Valera Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 S Valera Ct is pet friendly.
Does 105 S Valera Ct offer parking?
Yes, 105 S Valera Ct offers parking.
Does 105 S Valera Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 S Valera Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Valera Ct have a pool?
No, 105 S Valera Ct does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Valera Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 S Valera Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Valera Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 S Valera Ct has units with dishwashers.
