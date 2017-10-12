Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
10441 Phantom Hill Road
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10441 Phantom Hill Road
10441 Phantom Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10441 Phantom Hill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10441 Phantom Hill Road have any available units?
10441 Phantom Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10441 Phantom Hill Road have?
Some of 10441 Phantom Hill Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10441 Phantom Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
10441 Phantom Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10441 Phantom Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 10441 Phantom Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 10441 Phantom Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 10441 Phantom Hill Road offers parking.
Does 10441 Phantom Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10441 Phantom Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10441 Phantom Hill Road have a pool?
No, 10441 Phantom Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 10441 Phantom Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 10441 Phantom Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10441 Phantom Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10441 Phantom Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
