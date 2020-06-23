All apartments in Fort Worth
1037 Madelia Avenue

1037 Madelia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Madelia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
You'll be the first tenant in this beautiful 1 story 4-2-2 with spacious open living and large chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, sitting island, granite CT, tiled backsplash and Frigidaire Appliances. Large master bedroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub, sep shower, and big WI closet. Smart home features, 6ft. fenced large backyard in Northwest ISD. Sprinkler system and landscaping, Community club house, pool, playground, dog park, and on-site elementary school. 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Madelia Avenue have any available units?
1037 Madelia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Madelia Avenue have?
Some of 1037 Madelia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Madelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Madelia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Madelia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 Madelia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1037 Madelia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Madelia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1037 Madelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Madelia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Madelia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1037 Madelia Avenue has a pool.
Does 1037 Madelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1037 Madelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Madelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Madelia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

