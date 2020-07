Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

DR Horton home with beautiful stone work on the exterior. This home sits just steps from the swim club, tennis courts and walking paths. Home has tons of upgrades: handscraped floors, convection oven, double oven, SS appliances, gas cooktop, gas log fireplace. Split bedrooms with a gigantic second level bonus room off the kitchen. Study with wooden french doors give the entry a beautiful feel. Formal dining has french doors to the front porch.