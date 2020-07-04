All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

10304 Little Valley Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Great 2-2 duplex in Fort Worth, White Settlement ISD. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, light and bright throughout! Nice living area with a classic floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, large 14x12 dining area with decorative lighting, bright windows and peek-a-boo window to the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, a good amount of storage and double doors that lead to the backyard. Split bedroom floor plan, nice baths with updated fixtures, full size washer-dryer area, neutral colors, great backyard with covered patio near parks, highways and Lake Worth Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10304 Little Valley Road have any available units?
10304 Little Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10304 Little Valley Road have?
Some of 10304 Little Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10304 Little Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
10304 Little Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10304 Little Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 10304 Little Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10304 Little Valley Road offer parking?
No, 10304 Little Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 10304 Little Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10304 Little Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10304 Little Valley Road have a pool?
No, 10304 Little Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 10304 Little Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 10304 Little Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10304 Little Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10304 Little Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

