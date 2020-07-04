10304 Little Valley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great 2-2 duplex in Fort Worth, White Settlement ISD. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, light and bright throughout! Nice living area with a classic floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, large 14x12 dining area with decorative lighting, bright windows and peek-a-boo window to the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, a good amount of storage and double doors that lead to the backyard. Split bedroom floor plan, nice baths with updated fixtures, full size washer-dryer area, neutral colors, great backyard with covered patio near parks, highways and Lake Worth Lake!